Mizzou extends contract of head football coach Eli Drinkwitz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou announced Thursday it has extended the contract of head football coach Eli Drinkwitz through the 2029 season.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators has approved a contract extension for Drinkwitz through the 2029 season, along with an enhanced salary pool for assistant coaches, strength and conditioning staff and football support personnel, Mizzou Director of Athletics Laird Veatch announced Thursday.

Now entering his sixth season at Mizzou, the 2023 Southeastern Conference coach of the year has led the Tigers to back-to-back double-digit win seasons for the first time in a decade and just the third time in program history. Drinkwitz has guided the Tigers to a 38-24 overall record (.613), surpassing Dan Devine's program record for most wins in the first five years of a head coach's tenure.

Coach Drinkwitz says he's thankful to the Board of Curators, President Choi, Laird Veatch along with donors and fans.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the continued belief in our vision for Mizzou Football," Drinkwitz said Thursday. "That means investing in the people throughout our building who work tirelessly for our student-athletes. I'm proud of the staff we've assembled and excited to keep pushing forward together."

—