Mizzou extends men's basketball coach Dennis Gates' contract through 2028-29 season

John Amis/AP
Missouri coach Dennis Gates looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Posted at 7:32 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 20:32:50-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri - Columbia extended basketball coach Dennis Gates' contract by a year, the university announced Friday.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved the extension Thursday in a unanimous vote.

Gates originally signed a six-year contract in March 2022 that ran through the 2027-2028 season. His contract will now run through the 2028-2029 season.

The move comes after Gates, a first-year coach for the university, led the Tigers to their best season in recent years.

Gates led the team to 24 victories and its first double-bye in the SEC Tournament since the Tigers joined the conference.

The success has continued in the postseason, as the Tigers edged the Tennessee Volunteers in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament Friday.

"Thank you to the Board of Curators, President Mun Choi and Desireé Reed-Francois for this opportunity to continue to lead Missouri basketball," Gates said. "The city of Columbia is my home, my family loves it here and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. My staff has done a tremendous job of supporting my dream building on the great tradition of Mizzou. I'm proud to be a Tiger and to coach at this wonderful institution."

Gates was hired after Mizzou parted ways with Cuonzo Martin in March 2022 after the team finished 12-21.

More details on Gates' extension can be found by clicking this link.


