Mizzou falls to previously winless Jackson State, 73-72

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Ken Evans scored 22, Chase Adams hit a fade-away jumper in the closing seconds and Jackson State snapped a six-game losing streak with a 73-72 win over Missouri on Sunday night.

Jordan O’Neal scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Coltie Young added 14 points for Jackson State (1-5). JSU won for the first time since it beat Prairie View in the quarterfinals of the 2023 SWAC Tournament.

Zeke Cook converted a three-point play to make it 59-all with 7:25 left and Hunt followed with two free throws to cap an 11-2 spurt and give Jackson State a two-point lead. Grill answered with a 3 just 16 seconds later and his two free throws with 1:17 left gave Missouri a six-point lead. O’Neal scored inside 30 seconds later, Adams hit a jumper and Evans made a layup to make it 71-all with 8 seconds remaining. Nick Honor made 1-of-2 free throws about 4 seconds later, before Adams hit the winner.

Nick Honor hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Caleb Grill scored all his 15 points in the second half for Missouri.