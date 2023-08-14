Mizzou football lands commitment from Lee's Summit North's Williams Nwaneri

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Mizzou football landed a commitment from Lee's Summit North's Williams Nwaneri, one of top recruits in the 2024 class.

Nwaneri, a 5-star defensive lineman recruit, made the announcement on ESPN 2 on Monday afternoon inside the gym at Lee's Summit North.

He chose the Tigers over Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee.

Nwaneri is ranked as the 3rd overall in the 2024 class by recruiting websites 247 Sports and Rivals. He's also ranked as the 12th overall prospect in the ESPN's 300.

Mizzou head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and his staff celebrated after Nwaneri made the announcement.

—

