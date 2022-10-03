Mizzou football to play in St. Louis for 1st time since 2010

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri football team will take the field in St. Louis for the first time since 2010, marking the start of a partnership between Mizzou Athletics and the St. Louis Sports Commission.

It will be a showdown between Tigers as Mizzou faces off against Memphis on Sept. 23, 2023 at the Dome at America's Center.

The game marks the start of the Mizzou To the Lou Series, where the St. Louis Sports Commission will hold a number of Mizzou athletic events in the city during the 2023-24 season.

“This partnership is one of the many ways Mizzou is strengthening its commitment to the Missourians we serve as our state’s flagship institution,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said in a statement. “More than half of Mizzou alumni stay in Missouri, and St. Louis is home to the largest concentration of Tiger alumni in the world.

As part of the series, Mizzou student-athletes will also be offered the chance to serve as ambassadors and promote events through St. Louis and Missouri at large through a name, image, likeness opportunity.

"We look forward to building on the successful events of the past and raising the bar again to create an outstanding game week experience with the support of our partners," said Chris Roseman, vice president of the St. Louis Sports Commission.

The last time Mizzou football played in St. Louis was 12 years ago as part of the Arch Rivalry Series against Illinois. In the final game of the series, the team walked away with a 23-13 victory over the Fighting Illini.

Information on sales for next year's game, and additional information on the Mizzou to the Lou Series will be announced by Mizzou Athletics and the St. Louis Sports Commission in the near future.

