Mizzou holds off Georgia, advances in SEC Tournament

Mark Humphrey/AP
Missouri's Drew Buggs (2) tries to drive through Georgia defenders in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 10:52 PM, Mar 11, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dru Smith made two free throws with 15.2 seconds left, and the Missouri Tigers held off Georgia 73-70 to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Seventh-seeded Missouri (16-8) will play eighth-ranked Arkansas on Friday night.

The Tigers led 62-50 and nearly blew that lead after failing to make a field goal after Jeremiah Tilmon's layup with 6:24 remaining.

They missed their final six shots but made all nine free throws within the final five minutes. Tenth-seeded Georgia lost its third straight. The Bulldogs trailed 69-67 with 19.8 seconds remaining when Toumani Camara missed two free throws.

