Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Mizzou RB Ahmad Hardy recovering after being shot Sunday in Mississippi

UMass Missouri Football
Jeff Roberson/AP
Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
UMass Missouri Football
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou Athletics said Monday that running back Aham Hardy is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning in Mississippi.

The school said Hardy was attending a concert early Sunday morning when he was struck by gunfire. He was transported to a nearby hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition.

“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans,” the school said in a statement on social media. “We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support."

The school did not immediately have a timeline for when Hardy would return to football activities.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Standard Cube.jpg

KSHB 41 News