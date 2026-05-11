Mizzou RB Ahmad Hardy recovering after being shot Sunday in Mississippi

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou Athletics said Monday that running back Aham Hardy is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning in Mississippi.

The school said Hardy was attending a concert early Sunday morning when he was struck by gunfire. He was transported to a nearby hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition.

“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans,” the school said in a statement on social media. “We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support."

A statement from Mizzou Athletics on Ahmad Hardy pic.twitter.com/BnkcDIDSn7 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) May 11, 2026

The school did not immediately have a timeline for when Hardy would return to football activities.

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