Mizzou, that's who! Tigers tame another Top 5 opponent

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mark Mitchell scored a career-high 31 points, Caleb Grill had 25 points and matched his career high with 10 rebounds and No. 15 Missouri handed No. 4 Alabama its second straight loss, 110-98 on Wednesday night.

Missouri coach Dennis Gates headed off a court-storming celebration by taking the public address microphone and imploring the crowd to stay back. "Please, do not rush the court! Please, do not rush the court!" Gates said to the fans.

Anthony Robinson II added 14 points, and Tamar Bates had 13 to help Missouri (20-6, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) win its third straight and improve to 5-3 against ranked teams.

Mark Sears scored a season-best 35 points for Alabama (21-5, 10-3), coming off a home loss to top-ranked Auburn in a 1-2 matchup. Mouhamed Dioubate added 13 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

Missouri opened on a 12-0 run forcing Alabama coach Nate Oats to call a timeout just 2:28 into the contest, and outscored the Crimson Tide 59-46 in the first half.

Oats was assessed a technical foul with 5:28 remaining in the first half for slamming his clipboard to the floor after Sears was called for a flagrant foul for grabbing Grill from behind as he had a clear path to the basket.

Takeaways

Alabama: First half turnovers proved costly for the Crimson Tide as Alabama committed 10 turnovers resulting in 15 first half points for Missouri. Alabama had been 15-0 when scoring more than 85 points this season.

Missouri: The Tigers were able to keep up with Alabama's explosive offense shooting 60% from the field despite allowing the Crimson Tide to shoot 54%.

Key moment

Sears hit a 3-pointer to cut Alabama's deficit to six at 79-73 with 9:51 remaining. Missouri responded with a 9-0 run over the next 1:50 to pull away.

Key stat

Missouri scored at least 100 points against a conference foe for the first time since beating Colorado 107-62 on Jan. 14, 2009, in the Big 12.

Up next

Both teams play Saturday. Alabama hosts No. 2 Florida, and Missouri is at Arkansas.