Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Mizzou women stun #1 South Carolina in overtime, 70-69

items.[0].image.alt
Colin E. Braley/AP
Missouri players celebrate at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in Columbia, Mo. The Tigers defeated the Gamecocks in overtime 70-69. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
South Carolina Missouri Basketball
Posted at 9:54 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 22:54:11-05

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Lauren Hansen made a driving layup with 0.1 seconds left and Missouri stunned No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime Thursday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The Tigers (12-2) overcame the absence of scoring leader Aijha Blackwell and four other players to beat a No. 1 team for the first time in program history.

It marked only the seventh time an unranked team has beaten the top-ranked team.

Hansen and Hayley Frank each scored 21 points, LaDazhia Williams added 12, and Mama Dembele had 11.

Aliyah Boston scored 17 points for South Carolina (12-1).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7