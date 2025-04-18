Watch Now
Mizzou women's gymnastics team heads to NCAA Championship Final for first time in program history

The team will compete in the final on Saturday, April 19th in Forth Worth, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Missouri athletes and staff celebrate as they learn their team's score in the semifinals of the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Mizzou gymnastics celebrates their final score at the NCAA Championships
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri women's gymnastics team has earned a spot in its first NCAA Championship Final in program history.

They finished in second place in the second final with a score of 197.3000, beating out the No. 3 Florida Gators by a tenth of a point.

Red shirt senior Helen Hu stepped up to the balance beam for the final routine, scoring 9.9875 scoring the Tigers' spot in the final.

She also won the individual event title in balance beam for that routine.

Mizzou will face No. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday in Forth Worth, Texas.

No. 4 Utah and No. 4 UCLA will also compete in the final.

