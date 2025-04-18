Mizzou women's gymnastics team heads to NCAA Championship Final for first time in program history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri women's gymnastics team has earned a spot in its first NCAA Championship Final in program history.

They finished in second place in the second final with a score of 197.3000, beating out the No. 3 Florida Gators by a tenth of a point.

Red shirt senior Helen Hu stepped up to the balance beam for the final routine, scoring 9.9875 scoring the Tigers' spot in the final.

She also won the individual event title in balance beam for that routine.

Mizzou will face No. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday in Forth Worth, Texas.

No. 4 Utah and No. 4 UCLA will also compete in the final.

