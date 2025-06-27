Mizzou's Bates signs two-way contract after going undrafted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite not being drafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, former Missouri star Tamar Bates is still headed to the NBA.

He signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets following the Draft.

"I've always felt like I should be here," said Bates at his downtown KC Draft watch party.

"But when evaluators and coaches and GMs (general managers) see that as well, it kind of just validates how I feel about myself a little bit more."

A two-way contract allows a player to be on an NBA roster yet still play for the team's G-League team.

Bates believes his leadership will stand out despite his rookie role.

"I don't think leadership has an age or a status. It comes in many different shapes and forms," said Bates.

"I think the way I carry myself, the habits, my work and the way I use my voice as a tool will be something that guys will respect."

KU's Hunter Dickinson also went undrafted but signed a two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.