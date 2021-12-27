Watch
Mizzou's Cuonzo Martin tests positive for COVID-19

Posted at 3:45 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 18:36:18-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou men's basketball head coach Cuonzo Martin announced Monday that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

Martin made the announcement on Twitter and said he's "feeling well and thankful for our athletic training staff following protocol and keeping our team healthy."

The Tigers are scheduled to play the the University of Kentucky on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Mizzou told KSHB 41 News that Martin will not travel with the team for its game against Kentucky.

Assistant coach Cornell Mann will act as the head coach for the game.

