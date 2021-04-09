Mizzou's Parker Braun transferring to Santa Clara

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Parker Braun's transfer portal has landed him on the West Coast.

The former Missouri forward and Blue Valley Northwest grad will transfer to Santa Clara and continue his college basketball career with Broncos.

According to his family, Braun liked the Santa Clara staff, led by former NC State and Arizona State head coach Herb Sendek. Braun also liked the mix of players and opportunity to play more of a "Stretch 4" position which should allow him to play more on the perimeter.

Santa Clara was 12-8 last season playing in the West Coast Conference, a league that has been dominated by national runners-up Gonzaga as of late.

Braun also had interest from Creighton, Oklahoma and others after entering the transfer portal.

Parker averaged 2.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and was second on the team in blocks during his red-shirt sophomore season at Mizzou, a program that has seen six players enter the transfer portal.

Braun will be eligible to play right away and will have three seasons of eligibility left.

