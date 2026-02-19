Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

MU runs out to big lead then holds on, 81-80, over Vandy

Shawn Phillips Jr., Devin McGlockton, Mike James
L.G. Patterson/AP
Missouri's Shawn Phillips Jr. (15) dunks over Vanderbilt's Mike James, left, and Devin McGlockton (99) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Shawn Phillips Jr., Devin McGlockton, Mike James
Posted

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Jayden Stone had 19 points, Trent Pierce and T.O. Barrett each added 16 and Missouri held off No. 19 Vanderbilt 81-80 on Wednesday night after squandering a big lead.

Anthony Robinson II scored 13 points, and Mark Mitchell had 11 points and a career-best nine assists for Missouri (18-8, 8-5 Southeastern Conference). The Tigers have won four of five and improved to 9-0 against Vanderbilt in Columbia.

Tyler Tanner scored 27 points for Vanderbilt (21-5, 8-5), which entered play having won five of six. Devin McGlockton added 13 points.

Vanderbilt's Tyler Nickel hit a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining after Barrett hit a pair of free throws. Tanner then intercepted Mitchell's inbound pass and heaved a half-court shot that rattled around the rim and bounced out.

Vanderbilt rallied after falling behind 66-45 with 8:43 remaining after McGlockton was called for his second flagrant 1 foul. Tigers coach Dennis Gates used a challenge to review contact on a rebound on Vanderbilt's offensive possession after Tyler Harris was called for a foul on Mitchell as he attempted a layup. Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington unsuccessfully challenged that Missouri's Anthony Robinson II committed a flagrant foul on the same play.

McGlockton was assessed his first flagrant with 10:39 remaining after taking down Stone with a two-handed shove on an inbound play.

Up next

Vanderbilt: Hosts Tennessee on Saturday.

Missouri: At Arkansas on Saturday.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us