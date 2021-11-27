Watch
No. 25 Arkansas beats Missouri

Razorbacks cap best season since 2011
Michael Woods/AP
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) runs the ball against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Mizzou vs Arkansas Football
Posted at 8:15 PM, Nov 26, 2021
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — KJ Jefferson threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 58 yards to help No. 25 Arkansas beat Missouri 34-17 on Friday.

Jefferson led Arkansas (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) to scores on four straight drives in the third and fourth quarters to turn a four-point halftime lead to 18 with less than 12 minutes left.

Treylon Burks was his biggest help, catching seven passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Missouri (6-6, 3-5) managed just 316 yards of total offense, 219 of which came from running back Tyler Badie on the ground.

