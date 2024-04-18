RENDERINGS | MU selects KC-based DLR Group to lead $250M renovation of Memorial Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Columbia is moving forward with a $250 million project to reimagine Memorial Stadium.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators unanimously agreed to hire DLR Group, a Kansas City-based architecture firm, to take on the task.

DLR Group released renderings of a potential future Memorial Stadium, including an enclosed north end, additional seating for around 2,600 fans and other upgrades.

Courtesy DLR Group

The project is expected to be completed by the 2026 football season, in time for Mizzou's 100th anniversary of its first game in the stadium. The project includes up to 160,500 square feet of construction, 98,000 of which will consist of "premium" new seating areas.

“We are competing in a dynamic, highly ambitious environment in intercollegiate athletics and across the totality of higher education,” Board Chair Robin Wenneker said. “We are momentum investing in Memorial Stadium to elevate Mizzou’s national brand and deliver a world-class facility that creates year-round connections for Tiger Nation within the campus, the community and the state of Missouri. We want to be pace setters and establish the new standard for success.”

The project will bring 51 new suites — including 14 open-air suites at field level and 28 cabanas with large social spaces. Two new club sections will also be added

A Rock M Club holding up to 300 people will be built behind the north end zone under the historic Rock M Hill.

"DLR Group’s design will preserve the historic Rock M Hill while providing general admission seating for up to 2,600 fans," a release from the university stated.

Other aspects of the stadium, including restrooms, concessions, the sound system, lighting, Wi-Fi and ribbon boards will be upgraded.

The current field-level Bunker Club will be transformed into a team recruitment center.

“Memorial Stadium is a special place for Mizzou fans throughout the state of Missouri and beyond,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said. “I want to thank Chair Wenneker and the Board of Curators for their leadership on these significant investments for Mizzou Athletics. We are excited to continue work on designing this project and developing the necessary fundraising and finance plans. The expansion to Memorial Stadium, combined with new leadership we expect to announce soon, are major steps in achieving our championship goals.”

