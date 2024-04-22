Report: Mizzou eyes Memphis AD to fill position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sources reportedly shared with an ESPN insider the University of Missouri-Columbia is eyeing Memphis Athletic Director Laird Veatch for the school's open position.

Former AD Desireé Reed-Francois parted ways with Mizzou in February to become AD at the University of Arizona.

Veatch appeals to Missouri because of the SEC experience he gained working with Florida from 2017-19, per ESPN insider Pete Thamel.

Thamel also said school officials are “compelled” by Veatch’s stint from 1997-2002 at Mizzou in “various development roles.”

Veatch has served Memphis as the AD since October 2019.

His bio on the university's website notes he is a “25-year veteran in intercollegiate athletics with experience in the Big 12 and SEC" — Veatch was a football captain during his time at Kansas State.

Other accolades include his success in guiding renovations across Memphis' campus, restructuring the athletics department and securing broadcast partnerships, per the Memphis biography on Veatch.

If Mizzou is to hire Veatch, he would beome the university’s fifth AD in the last decade.

