Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Richmond and Acuff power No. 20 Arkansas to a 94-86 win over Missouri

Missouri Arkansas Basketball
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Michael Woods/AP
Missouri guard Trent Pierce (11) tries to drive past Arkansas defenders Malique Ewin, second from left, and Billy Richmond III, right, during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Missouri Arkansas Basketball
Posted

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Billy Richmond III scored 21 points and Darius Acuff Jr. added 20 to pace No. 20 Arkansas to a 94-86 win over Missouri on Saturday.

Arkansas (20-7, 10-4 Southeastern Conference) improved to 7-0 in games following a loss this season while also staying in contention for the SEC regular-season title. The Hogs are in second place, two games behind conference-leading Florida with four games still to be played.

The Hogs effectively put the game away on Malique Ewin’s dunk that gave Arkansas its biggest lead at 91-77 with 2:02 to play.

Ewin finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, Meleek Thomas added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Trevon Brazile contributed 12 points and six assists.

Missouri (18-9, 8-6) was led by Mark Mitchell's 26 points.

Arkansas was coming off a heartbreaking 117-115 double-overtime road loss to No. 25 Alabama on Wednesday. Acuff had a 49-point performance — the second-most in a single game in college basketball this season — and the Hogs have won four of their last five games.

Missouri came into Saturday’s matchup following an 81-80 mid-week home win over No. 19 Vanderbilt.

Up next

Arkansas: Hosts Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Missouri: Hosts Tennessee on Tuesday.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us