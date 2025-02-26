Robin Pingeton, coach of struggling Missouri women, announces resignation effective at end of season

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri coach Robin Pingeton, whose team is tied for last place in the Southeastern Conference, on Wednesday announced her resignation effective at the end of the season.

The Tigers (13-16, 2-12) are headed toward their second straight losing season and sixth in a row in SEC play.

Pingeton is 249-216 in 15 seasons at Missouri, with her biggest win being a 70-69 upset of top-ranked South Carolina in overtime on Dec. 30, 2021. The Tigers made four straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament (2016-19) under Pingeton.

Athletic director Laird Veatch said Pingeton “poured her heart” into Missouri's program and that he was grateful for her leadership, character and dedication to her players.

The Tigers are on a three-game losing streak entering their game at Arkansas on Thursday.

“After a lot of reflection, I have decided it’s time for a new voice to lead Mizzou Women’s Basketball,” Pingeton said in a statement. “This is a decision I arrived at after initiating conversations with Laird Veatch, and I am incredibly grateful for his leadership and support throughout this process. I love Columbia, Mizzou and the amazing community that has supported my family and this program for so many years. This is the end of this chapter. I’m looking forward to the next one."

