Rodriguez's 4 TDs help Kentucky hold off Missouri 35-28

Missouri falls to 1-1 on the season
Michael Clubb/AP
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Posted at 11:13 PM, Sep 11, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for career highs of 207 yards and scored four touchdowns, including the go-ahead run from 8 yards with 11:28 remaining, and Kentucky stopped Missouri late for a hard-fought 35-28 victory in the Southeastern Conference opener.

The Wildcats never trailed this thrilling showdown for the early East Division lead, but had to overcome squandering a 28-14 lead as Missouri tied the game early in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky answered by taking the kickoff and marching 75 yards, helped by Rodriguez’s 28-yard run and Will Levis’ 28-yard pass before Rodriguez barged in for the game winner.

