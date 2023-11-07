Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Sean East II, Tamar Bates power Mizzou to 101-79 romp over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sean East II
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
L.G. Patterson/AP
Sean East II celebrates a three point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.
Sean East II
Posted at 9:56 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 10:56:20-05

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sean East II scored 21 points and Missouri breezed to a 101-79 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a season opener on Monday night.

East sank 7 of 8 shots with two 3-pointers and was 5-for-5 at the free-throw line for the Tigers. Nick Honor and reserve Tamar Bates both scored 18.

Bates — a transfer from Indiana, who was a two-time all-state player for Piper High School in Kansas City, Kansas — made 7 of 9 shots, including all three of his 3-pointers.

Caleb Grill and Noah Carter added 15 points apiece. Grill had seven rebounds.

It was a two-man show for the Golden Lions. Kylen Milton scored 34 points, sinking 8 of 10 shots — with three 3s — and 15 of 20 foul shots. Joe French scored 30, but he made just 10 of 27 shots, including 4 of 14 from distance.

Missouri is coming off a 25-10 record in its first season under coach Dennis Gates. The Tigers went 11-7 in the Southeastern Conference, finishing fourth, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers are 6-0 all-time against the Golden Lions with all six games played in Missouri. The teams last played in 2015 when Missouri posted a 78-25 victory. It's the fewest points allowed by the Tigers since 1947.

UAPB went 10-21 last season and finished ninth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone