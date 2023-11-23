Watch Now
Sean East scores 21, leads Missouri's second-half rally to beat South Carolina State 82-59

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Missouri's Sean East II in action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Memphis won 70-55. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 1:05 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 02:05:42-05

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sean East scored 21 points, 13 in the second half, and Missouri blew open the game in the final 20 minutes, defeating South Carolina State 82-59 on Wednesday night.

With East leading the way, the Tigers shot 58% and scored 47 points after intermission. They finished the game at 53% from the field.

South Carolina State shot 61% in the first half and led 37-35 at halftime. The Bulldogs shot 33% in the second half and managed only 22 points.

Nick Honor added 14 points, Noah Carter 13 and Anthony Robinson 10 for Missouri (4-2).

Davion Everett had 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting for the Bulldogs (2-4) and nobody else scored more than six.

A 22-0 run in which Robinson scored the first seven points gave Missouri a 61-39 lead with a little more than 11 minutes remaining and the rout was on. Robinson scored all 10 of his points after halftime.

Missouri, which lost 73-72 to Jackson State on Sunday, got off to a slow start against South Carolina State. The Bulldogs made 13 of their first 19 shots and led 29-13 nearly 12 1/2 minutes into the game. Missouri tied it with an 18-2 run in which Honor hit three 3-pointers, then South Carolina State went ahead 37-35 at the break.

Missouri hosts Loyola of Maryland on Saturday.

