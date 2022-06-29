Watch Now
SEC announces Mizzou men's basketball 2022-23 conference opponents

Jeff Roberson/AP
Dennis Gates, second from right, holds up a jersey as he is introduced as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Along with Gates are University of Missouri athletics director Desireé Reed-Francois, right, Board of Curators member Jeff Layman and president Mun Choi, left. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jun 29, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala — The Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday the University of Missouri men’s basketball team conference opponents for the 2022-23 season.

The Tigers will have 18 total conference games with nine of them being at home.

Missouri’s home schedule will included: Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

The Tigers' road schedule will include: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The dates, times and channels will be announced at a later time.

Last year, 10 SEC schools receive postseason invitations with six of them being to the NCAA tournament.

