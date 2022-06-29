SEC announces Mizzou men's basketball 2022-23 conference opponents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala — The Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday the University of Missouri men’s basketball team conference opponents for the 2022-23 season.

The Tigers will have 18 total conference games with nine of them being at home.

Missouri’s home schedule will included: Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

The Tigers' road schedule will include: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The dates, times and channels will be announced at a later time.

Last year, 10 SEC schools receive postseason invitations with six of them being to the NCAA tournament.

—