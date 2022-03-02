Watch
South Carolina wins Mayor's Cup; Mizzou drops 6th straight

Jeff Roberson/AP
Missouri mascot Truman the Tiger is seen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Missouri and Miami (Ohio) Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 70-51. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 10:29 PM, Mar 01, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Freshman Devin Carter had 17 points and eight rebounds, Jermaine Couisnard also scored 17 points with seven assists and South Carolina beat Missouri 73-69.

South Carolina was ahead 51-40 with 9:56 left but only made two of its next 10 shots as Missouri got within 58-55 at 2:22.

Carter ended South Carolina's three minute field-goal drought with a three-point play with 1:20 left for a 63-59 lead. Missouri turned it over late in the shot clock on its next possession and Couisnard sank two free throws at 38.6 for a six-point lead.

Kobe Brown completed a three-point play with 16 seconds left to pull Missouri within 69-66, but Erik Stevenson sealed it with two free throws at the other end.

