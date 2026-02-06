Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

The SEC is distributing more than $1B to its schools for the 2024-25 fiscal year

SEC Meetings Football
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ralph Russo/AP
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the conference's spring meetings, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Destin, Fla. (AP Photo/Ralph Russo)
SEC Meetings Football
Posted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference is distributing more than $1 billion to its 16 universities for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which ended last August.

The total distribution jumped more than $200 million from the previous year. The current total includes $37.4 million retained by universities that participated in the College Football Playoff and bowl games.

The amount distributed from the conference office, including bowl revenue retained by participants, averaged $72.4 million for schools with full-year financial participation. Oklahoma and Texas, which joined the conference in July 2024, received distributions of $2.6 million and $12.1 million, respectively, related to CFP and bowl participation and designated NCAA funds.

The $72.4 million average per school is approximately $18.6 million above the 2023-24 average of $53.8 million for full members.

The payout for the 14 schools receiving a full share is comprised of revenue generated from television agreements, postseason bowls, the CFP, the SEC title game, the SEC men's basketball tournament and NCAA championships.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us