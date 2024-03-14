Tigers can't hold on to lead, drop all 19 SEC games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Blue Cain had 19 points, Justin Hill scored 17 off the bench and 11th-seeded Georgia finished the game on a 12-0 run to beat No. 14 seed Missouri 64-59 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Cain hit 6 of 12 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Bulldogs (17-15), who advance to play sixth-seeded Florida in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Hill hit 6 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers. Noah Thomasson and reserve RJ Melendez scored 10 apiece.

Sean East II grabbed a rebound and scored to give the Tigers (8-24) a 59-52 lead with 3:38 left to play. Hill hit a turnaround jumper, a 3-pointer and two free throws in the game-ending run for Georgia.

Nick Honor led Missouri with 14 points. Tamar Bates finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Noah Carter scored 11 and added six rebounds and four assists. Connor Vanover scored 10.

Bates’ 3-pointer was all Missouri managed in the first eight minutes, falling behind 13-3. Bates had a three-point play to get the Tigers within six with 2:15 left. Melendez followed with a layup for Georgia, but Carter and Vanover had back-to-back baskets and East had a three-point play in the final second as Missouri closed within 31-30 at halftime.

The Tigers, who trailed by as many as 12, used a 20-4 run spanning both halves to take a 43-35 lead with 14:14 remaining. Missouri stayed in front until Hill’s 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining gave the Bulldogs a 60-59 lead.

East, who became the first Tiger in 33 years to score at least 20 points in seven consecutive games entering the tournament, scored nine.

Missouri was the worst rebounding team during an 0-18 conference season, but the Tigers outrebounded Georgia 42-32.

Missouri and Georgia have played four times in the tournament with each team winning twice.