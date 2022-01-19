Watch
Tigers rout Ole Miss, 78-53, pick up first road win

Jeff Roberson/AP
Missouri's Amari Davis heads to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 10:34 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 23:34:19-05

OXFORD, Miss. — Amari Davis scored 23 points, Kobe Brown added 15 and Missouri beat Mississippi 78-53.

Missouri won just its fourth game in 19 meetings with Ole Miss since the Tigers joined the Southeastern Conference in the 2012-13 season.

Missouri led by double figures the entire second half.

Ole Miss pulled within 57-47 after a 9-0 run, but the Tigers answered by scoring the next 15 points -- with six points from Brown -- for a 25-point lead with three minutes left.

Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III each had 11 points for Missouri.

Daeshun Ruffin scored 12 points for Mississippi.

