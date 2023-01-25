Tigers shoot past Rebels, hit 16 3-pointers in 89-77 win

OXFORD, Miss. — D'Moi Hodge scored 24 points, Isiaih Mosley added 20 and Missouri made 16 3-pointers and beat Mississippi 89-77.

Hodge made a season-high six 3-pointers and Mosley added four as the Tigers shot 53% from long range, with its 16 3s a program best in a SEC game.

Kobe Brown added 18 points and Mohamed Diarra had 11 for Missouri (15-5, 4-4 SEC).

The Tigers have won four straight in the series, including last season's 72-60 win in the SEC Tournament.

Daeshun Ruffin scored 18 points to lead Ole Miss (9-11, 1-7).

Jaemyn Brakefield added 15 points and Tye Fagan had 12.