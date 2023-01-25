Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Tigers shoot past Rebels, hit 16 3-pointers in 89-77 win

Missouri Mississippi Basketball D'Moi Hodge
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) shoots a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Missouri won 89-77. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Missouri Mississippi Basketball D'Moi Hodge
Posted at 9:55 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 22:55:05-05

OXFORD, Miss. — D'Moi Hodge scored 24 points, Isiaih Mosley added 20 and Missouri made 16 3-pointers and beat Mississippi 89-77.

Hodge made a season-high six 3-pointers and Mosley added four as the Tigers shot 53% from long range, with its 16 3s a program best in a SEC game.

Kobe Brown added 18 points and Mohamed Diarra had 11 for Missouri (15-5, 4-4 SEC).

The Tigers have won four straight in the series, including last season's 72-60 win in the SEC Tournament.

Daeshun Ruffin scored 18 points to lead Ole Miss (9-11, 1-7).

Jaemyn Brakefield added 15 points and Tye Fagan had 12.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.