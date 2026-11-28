COLUMBIA, MO — Bryson Tiller and Jason Crowe Jr. 21 apiece and Missouri defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 97-61 on Friday for its sixth straight win.

Toni Bryant and Mark Mitchell Jr. added 14 points each. Six-foot-10 Bryant blocked a career-high seven shots, and 6-11 Tiller had four of the Tigers’ 13 blocks. Missouri (7-1) has blocked at least five shots in eight straight games. Trent Pierce had four of Missouri’s 12 steals with the Tigers turning 18 turnovers into 23 points.

The Tigers shot 58% and made 24 of 27 free throws.

Jai’chaunn Hayes was 5 of 9 on 3-pointers and finished with 20 points off the bench for the Golden Lions (0-8), who have played all their games on the road. Creed Williamson added 11 points.

Tiller scored 14 points and Mitchell 10 when the Tigers shot 66% in the first half to take a 51-28 lead.

Up next

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: At Texas A&M on Dec. 6.

Missouri: Home against Pitt on Tuesday.

