COLUMBIA, Mo. — Bryson Tiller scored 23 points and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds to lead Missouri in a 102-41 rout over winless Alcorn State on Wednesday night.

Mark Mitchell Jr. added 16 points off the bench for Missouri (4-1), which shot 58% overall, made nine dunks and outrebounded the Braves 50-29.

Jason Crowe Jr. scored 14 points for the Tigers. Kennard Davis Jr. added 11 and is 13 points shy of reaching a career 1,000.

The Tigers opened on a 25-2 run and led 51-18 at the break after shooting 68% from the floor. Crowe hit three 3s and scored 12 first-half points to pace the Tigers. Tiller chipped in with 10 points.

Calvin Sirmans III scored 10 points for Alcorn State (0-6).

The Tigers have shot at least 50% in all four of their wins this season. Missouri shot 41% in a 90-84 loss against Saint Louis.

Up next

Missouri: hosts Le Moyne on Friday in the second game of a five-game homestand.

Alcorn State: at Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.

