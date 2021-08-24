Cowboys owner pushes COVID vaccine for 'common good'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine known.

During his weekly appearance on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that he wants people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Everyone has a right to make their own decisions regarding their health and their body. I believe in that completely until your decision as to yourself impacts negatively many others. Then the common good takes over," Jones said on the radio show, according to USA Today and the Houston Chronicle. "And I’m arm-waving here, but that has everything to do with the way I look at our team, the Cowboys, or the way I look at our society. We have got to check ‘I’ at the door and go forward with ‘we.’ Your Dallas Cowboys are doing that.”

Jones' comment comes after players CeeDee Lamb, Israel Mukuamu, Malik Hooker, and Carlos Watkins were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was placed in COVID-19 protocol, ESPN reported.

According to ESPN, 93% of Cowboys players are fully vaccinated.

USA Today reported that everyone on the Cowboys' coaching staff is 100% fully vaccinated.

Jones could also be voicing his worried about his team losing games due to a COVID outbreak.

Back in July, the NFL warned teams that if they experience an outbreak of COVID-19 during the 2021 season, they might be forced to forfeit a game.