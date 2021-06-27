Dániel Sallói lifts Sporting KC past 10-man LAFC, 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dániel Sallói scored his seventh goal of the season in the 87th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat 10-man Los Angeles FC 2-1.

LAFC’s Tristan Blackmon was sent off in the 58th minute for pulling down Sallói in the denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity.

Alan Pulido tied it for Sporting three minutes later, smashing home a putback after LAFC defender Marco Farfan misplayed Sallói’s cross.

Kim Moon-Hwan opened the scoring in the 24th minute for LAFC with his first MLS goal.