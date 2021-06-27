Watch
Dániel Sallói lifts Sporting KC past 10-man LAFC, 2-1

Sporting KC gets fifth comeback win this season
Charlie Riedel/AP
Sporting Kansas City players celebrate a goal by forward Daniel Salloi, center, during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Austin FC Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. The match ended tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 11:02 PM, Jun 26, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dániel Sallói scored his seventh goal of the season in the 87th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat 10-man Los Angeles FC 2-1.

LAFC’s Tristan Blackmon was sent off in the 58th minute for pulling down Sallói in the denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity.

Alan Pulido tied it for Sporting three minutes later, smashing home a putback after LAFC defender Marco Farfan misplayed Sallói’s cross.

Kim Moon-Hwan opened the scoring in the 24th minute for LAFC with his first MLS goal.

