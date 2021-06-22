Watch
Danny Duffy returns to the mound Wednesday in New York

Duffy's been out with flexor strain since May 12
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny announced Tuesday that pitcher Danny Duffy will take the mound on Wednesday in New York against the Yankees.

Since May 12, Duffy has been on the injured list nursing a flexor strain.

"It's a huge relief. I've been ready for awhile," Duffy said in a press conference.

Before the injury, Duffy started seven games and posted a 1.94 earned run average (ERA) with 48 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings.

"If I wasn't confident in what I'm going out to do tomorrow, that I couldn't excel at the best of my ability, then I wouldn't be going out there tomorrow," Duffy said. "I"m a firm believer that I can go out there and get stuff done. My expectation is to take it one pitch at a time, but hopefully pick up right where I left off."

Duffy was asked Tuesday about a pitch count and if he will be limited on Wednesday. He said, "I'm going to go until they tell me to come out."

No corresponding roster move has been announced.

