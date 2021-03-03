Detectives look at SUV's 'black box' from Tiger Woods crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Detectives are looking at data from the so-called "black box" of Tiger Woods' SUV to get a clearer picture of what occurred during the Southern California rollover crash last week that seriously injured the golf star.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Wednesday that traffic investigators have executed a search warrant to retrieve the data from the device from the Genesis SUV that Woods was driving.

Deputy Trina Schrader says there was no information regarding what was found in the black box.

According to The Associated Press, Woods was driving a 2021 Hyundai GV80, which is likely to have a newer version of event data recorders nicknamed “black boxes,” like the recorders found in airplanes.

Law enforcement in California is allowed to seek search warrants for data recorders if car crashes involve serious injuires or death, The AP reported.

Woods suffered a severe leg injury when the SUV he was driving went off a Los Angeles County road and rolled over on a downhill stretch.