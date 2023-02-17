Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Eric Bieniemy reportedly named Washington Commanders new offensive coordinator

Chiefs Raiders Football
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jeff Lewis/AP
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy coaches against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Chiefs defeated the Raiders 31-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Chiefs Raiders Football
Posted at 4:15 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 17:15:46-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has found a new home — the Washington Commanders, according to an NFL Network report citing his agent, Jason Fletcher.

Bieniemy met with the team on Wednesday night over dinner.

He formally interviewed with the organization on Thursday afternoon, per Ian Rapoport, of the NFL Network.

The 15-year NFL coaching veteran will join Ron Rivera’s coaching staff.

Rivera worked with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during their time with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 until 2003 as the linebackers coach.

The two-time Super Bowl champion coordinator will take over an offense that was 12th in rushing, 21st in passing and 24th in points per game.

Bieniemy joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 as the running backs coach.

He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 after the departure of Matt Nagy. Nagy left after the 2017 seasons to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

During his tenure as offensive coordinator, the Chiefs ranked sixth or better in total yards and points per game during his five seasons.

The Chiefs will now begin the process of looking for their fourth offensive coordinator under Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

The future Chiefs coordinator will inherit an offense that is first overall in total yards, 20th in rushing, first in passing and first in points per game.

Quarterback’s coach Matt Nagy has previous experience in the position.

Other potential internally candidates could include running backs coach Greg Lewis, wide receivers coach Joe Blaymeier, offensive line coach Andy Heck and tight end coach Tom Melvin.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.