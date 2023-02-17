Eric Bieniemy reportedly named Washington Commanders new offensive coordinator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has found a new home — the Washington Commanders, according to an NFL Network report citing his agent, Jason Fletcher.

Bieniemy met with the team on Wednesday night over dinner.

He formally interviewed with the organization on Thursday afternoon, per Ian Rapoport, of the NFL Network.

The 15-year NFL coaching veteran will join Ron Rivera’s coaching staff.

Rivera worked with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during their time with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 until 2003 as the linebackers coach.

The two-time Super Bowl champion coordinator will take over an offense that was 12th in rushing, 21st in passing and 24th in points per game.

Bieniemy joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 as the running backs coach.

He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 after the departure of Matt Nagy. Nagy left after the 2017 seasons to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

During his tenure as offensive coordinator, the Chiefs ranked sixth or better in total yards and points per game during his five seasons.

The Chiefs will now begin the process of looking for their fourth offensive coordinator under Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

The future Chiefs coordinator will inherit an offense that is first overall in total yards, 20th in rushing, first in passing and first in points per game.

Quarterback’s coach Matt Nagy has previous experience in the position.

Other potential internally candidates could include running backs coach Greg Lewis, wide receivers coach Joe Blaymeier, offensive line coach Andy Heck and tight end coach Tom Melvin.

