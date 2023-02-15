Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle show out support for Chiefs during Chiefs Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eric Stonestreet and Rob Riggle made sure to show their support for Chiefs Kingdom loud and proud Wednesday during the Super Bowl parade.

The actor and the comedian celebrated the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles alongside the rest of Kansas City Wednesday.

Stonestreet celebrated the victory so much he nearly lost his voice when he spoke to KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan.

"I was screaming in a nice location to watch the Super Bowl," Stonestreet said.

Both celebrities made sure to come out to downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and support their hometown Chiefs. They both began the day at Bar K before working their way to the main stage at Union Station.

For Stonestreet and Riggle, they were not going miss a Super Bowl parade again, as both were unable to attend the 2020 parade.

"I was so bummed not going to the 2020 parade, I was not going to miss this one," Riggle said. "I went straight from (Scottsdale) to here."

Both Stonestreet and Riggle attended Super Bowl LVII in Scottsdale, Arizona and said it was a memorable experience.

"It was really cool, just me, my girlfriend and two other Kansas City folk, a father and son, and we were surrounded by Eagles fans," Riggle said. "They weren't very merciful at halftime, but we stuck together and cheered on the Chiefs and it was kind of nice at the end of the game, all those Eagles have blown away."

"To be able to hug Coach(Reid) after the game, that hug is for all of Chiefs Kingdom," Stonestreet said. "I try to live my Chiefs Kingdom fanship on behalf of other Chiefs fans."

Riggle says it was a great experience to always come back home to his hometown.

"Anytime I get to come to home, to see family, friends and to see a victory parade, it the greatest thing in Kansas City," Riggle said.

