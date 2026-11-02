Fans can register votes for 2027 Royals Hall of Fame starting Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans can register their votes for the 2027 Royals Hall of Fame starting Monday.

The online portion of this year's vote will remain open through Monday, Nov. 16, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

In the regular phase of voting, eligible former players and managers consider non-field personnel and alumni.

Alumni must have been active with the team for at least three seasons and accumulated at least 1,500 plate appearances or 300.0 innings pitched — or managed the equivalent of three full seasons.

Those eligible have not been on-field members of the Royals (or any MLB organization) for at least three calendar years before the election.

The Royals say the 2027 vote includes four first-time eligible alumni and eight returning after receiving at least 10% of the vote in the 2026 cycle.

Returning eligible alumni on the 2027 ballot are: OF Carlos Beltrán (1998-2004), 1B/DH Billy Butler (2007-2014), OF Lorenzo Cain (2011-2017), RHP Wade Davis (2013-2016; 2021), SS Alcides Escobar (2011-2018), RHP Kelvin Herrera (2011-2018), RHP Greg Holland (2010-2015, 2020-2021) and RHP Joakim Soria (2007-2011, 2016-2017).

RHP Zack Greinke (2004-2010, 2022-23), 1B Eric Hosmer (2011-2017), RHP Ian Kennedy (2016-2020) and 3B Mike Moustakas (2011-2018) are newly eligible.

The online fan ballot will account for 12 full votes for each of the top five vote-getters. Any candidate with 75% of the vote will be elected and scheduled for induction during the 2027 season.

Eligible alumni with at least 10% of the vote can remain on the ballot for five regular phase election cycles, per the club.

Votes can be cast here.

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