12th annual Chiefs Style Lounge highlights Kansas City, women-owned businesses

The Chiefs Style Lounge — a premier night of fashion, football and fun to support the Chiefs Women's Organization — is celebrating 12 years in Kansas City.

This year, the event is highlighting National Women’s Small Business Month by showcasing local, women-owned businesses.

Ahead of the big night, Tavia Hunt, CWO director, sat down with me to talk about what makes the Style Lounge so special.

“Dia, it’s such a very fun opportunity for fans in Kansas City to connect with the team on a different level. And it's interactive, it's immersive," Hunt said. "There's so much that's going on. Whether it's a photo booth or whether it's a shopping experience, there's really something for everybody. And it's just an unforgettable, fun time.”

I asked her why she dedicated such focus to prioritizing women-owned businesses.

“I think having … elevating voices and empowering women is such a wonderful thing to do. It gives us all inspiration," Hunt said.

CWO's work supports a variety of causes in the KC metro, from diaper drives to building houses and even hosting baby showers for military moms.

“Kansas City is surrounded by military bases, and we have a long history of devotion and support to the military. They sacrifice so much for our freedom, and it's our pleasure," Hunt said. "To be able to celebrate them, their sacrifices. So many of these moms don't have a support system or family nearby.

"So to be able to celebrate them and to equip them to be new mothers with wonderful things that they might not otherwise have, it means a lot to them and it's so rewarding for us and our partners ... it's just become a tradition that we all look forward to every year.”

On the surface, the Style Lounge is a night of glamour and energy, but its real impact comes from the platform and resources it provides for everyday people in our community.

“I’ll tell you service is so important to this organization, it always has been, and the Chiefs Women's Organization is an extension of that in the community, serving the community that we love in a very hands-on way," Hunt said. "And so to be able to help out — whether it's with a food drive or building a house, visiting a hospital or feeding the homeless — it's a very tangible, hands-on way for the women in the organization to build friendships and fellowships with each other and to uplift our communities.”

I'm thrilled to serve as a co-host for the 2023 Style Lounge.

