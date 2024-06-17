2024 Chiefs Training Camp dates announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will return to Missouri Western State University in late July for the team’s 14th training camp in St. Joseph.

The 2024 Chiefs Training Camp, presented by Mosaic Life Care, will kick off with open practices on Sunday, July 21, and conclude on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Practices on the Mosaic Training Fields will be free for the public unless otherwise noted online. Attendance will be limited to “provide the best fan experience,” per the team.

Fans can reserve six tickets per practice with a maximum of three practices.

Ticket reservations open at 10 a.m. Thursday for season ticket holders. The general public can begin reserving tickets at 10 a.m. Friday.

Missouri Western plans to charge $5 on July 21, July 27 (Family Fun Day) and Aug. 4.

July 22 and Aug. 7 are reserved for season ticket members only; these two practices will not be open to the public.

Team autograph sessions are scheduled for July 21, July 22, July 27, Aug. 4 and Aug. 7. Otherwise, autographs will be available by group at the end of each session.

Fans are required to pre-purchase parking, which the Chiefs said can be done while reserving tickets. Missouri Western charges $5 per vehicle per day. However, parking is free on the two season ticket member-only sessions.

Ticketing is handled through the Chiefs Mobile app.

Additional information can be found online here.

In the event changes are made to practice due to weather or field conditions, the Chiefs will notify the public via the team’s social media channels.

