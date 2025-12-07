2025 Chiefs Fan of the Year recognized for giving back to Kansas City community

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

The moment Yvette Richards found out she was named the 2025 Chiefs Fan of the Year is one she will never forget, she said.

Members of her Kansas City, Missouri, church — St. James United Methodist Church — orchestrated a fake Faith and Football pep rally, and they assured Richards she needed to lead it.

She was up on stage when Tech9 came out to help sing his "Red Kingdom" anthem, and that's when Pastor Emanuel Cleaver III admitted there was no pep rally; the church had congregated to announce Richard's new title.

“I was like, oh my gosh. My heart started racing," she said. "I was like just breathe, just breathe. I’m a crier, do not start crying.”

The Chiefs recognized Yvette for her community service with local organizations like Cornerstones of Care and her church.

She's also been a season ticket member for 11 years.

“Section 102, row 30, seats 26 and 27," she said.

Richards takes pride in those seats. They were passed down to her from her uncle, who took her to her first Chiefs game 40 years ago.

“My uncle Robert is like, 'Do you like football?' Do I like football? We were raised on football as a military family, and so, I said, 'Yes,'" Richards said. "He asked if I wanted to go to a professional game. I was like, the NFL? You talking about the NFL?”

It's that same excitement Richards once felt that she now gifts to others. When she's unable to attend a game, she makes sure someone else can.

“I would pick certain people that I know never would have experienced going to a Chiefs game, and I would give them the tickets," Richards said.

It's in the spirit of what she knows is at the heart of Chiefs Kingdom — giving back to the Kansas City community. And now, Richards is feeling the love.

“Just humble," Richards said. "I was so emotional because of the work we know the Chiefs do, giving back. I’ve seen what they’ve given back to the community.”

With the Chiefs Fan of the Year title comes a trip to the 2026 Super Bowl in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Richards is also in the running for the 2025 NFL Fan of the Year contest.

