3-time Super Bowl champ Darius Harris hosts free football camp for kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They've seen Darius Harris play football and Saturday, kids from across the Kansas City metro area got to play in front of him.

"It's all been a joy just to see the smiles and the excitement on their face when they go and compete," Harris said.

Dozens of kids attended a free football camp at University Academy, hosted by the three-time Super Bowl Champion with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I just think it's good to give a role model to give to the kids to see in person that they can kind of relate to and just talk to and ask any questions that they have," Harris said.

The kids were full of questions for Harris, important ones too.

"Do I have Patrick Mahomes' number? Can Travis [Kelce] come up here?" Harris said, recounting the questions he was asked. "I'm like, 'Sorry guys, you have to settle for me today.'"

Harris was just with the team Thursday night as the Chiefs celebrated their Super bowl LVIII title while receiving their rings. A feeling that Harris said gets better each time.

"That feeling of unwrapping the box and seeing the ring again, and seeing how they've outdone it compared to last year, which I thought they couldn't top," Harris said. "They did a phenomenal job with the design of it, the details of it, the color, the size, all in all it's a gorgeous ring. Make sure I keep that for years to come to pass down to my kids."

It was mentors that helped Harris get to where he is today, which is exactly why he wants to do the same for young athletes.

"I just want them to leave here with just nothing but belief and confidence in themselves that no matter what their size is, their position, their height, their weight," Harris said. "Understanding that, if you put in the work and you truly believe in yourself you're going to have ups and downs, but all in all, you can definitely reach your end goal whatever it is you choose to be.