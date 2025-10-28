Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
41 is the Mic Chiefs Podcast | Chiefs' halftime reset key in 28-7 victory

The Chiefs notched a key victory Monday night in a 28-7 win over the Washington Commanders. KSHB 41's Nick Jacobs and Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest break down the victory.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It looked like a close game might have been in store after the first half of the Chiefs and Commanders game Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

KSHB 41 Sports Chiefs insider Nick Jacobs and Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest say the Chiefs' halftime reset was key in setting the tone for a second half of dominance that led to a 28-7 victory.

