Andy Reid: Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy 'rehabbing' following shoulder injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy continues to rehab a shoulder injury he suffered in the team’s season-opening loss Friday against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.

Worthy suffered the injury on the third snap when he collided with teammate Travis Kelce while running a route. He was later ruled out of the game.

Head coach Andy Reid spoke Monday about Worthy’s injury.

“He’s rehabbing and working his shoulder,” Reid told reporters. “We’ll see where it goes day by day.”

