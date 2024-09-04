As Chiefs prepare for opener, Lot J tailgaters prepare for new season of tailgating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City Chiefs fans count down the hours to the season opener kickoff, years-long season ticket holders are preparing for the return of tailgating.

"Our Mahomes and Kelce cutouts are ready to go," said Chris White, a member of Wolfpack Tailgating, who tailgates in Lot J at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. "I’ve been a Chiefs fan my entire life, and it’s hard to believe we are here."

Across multiple states, some die-hard Chiefs fans who organize Lot J’s large tailgate talked with KSHB 41's Megan Abundis.

Provided Lot J tailgaters

"The hype is real," said Nate Morrow, who also tailgates at Lot J. "It’s prep time, let's go."

They’ll reunite after six months off.

Provided Lot J tailgaters

"It’s the biggest and baddest tailgate at Arrowhead," White said. "It’s time to set the new record with three-peat."

Joshua Wahba, another Lot J tailgater, believes this year's team can accomplish something no other team has done.

“We’re ready to run this season back on that three-peat mission," he said.

The three-peat mission also has fellow tailgater Jeff Loecker on alert.

"No one has ever done it; we will see what happens," he said.

Before the show on the field, there’s tailgate prep to do by the Lot J tailgaters, and a lot of it.

"If you take a peek inside, we are hard at work rebuilding the cabinets, doing the coolers, and we roll out in the morning," White said.

KSHB 41 News staff Lot J tailgate

“We have three 70-inch TVs, multiple satellites — so we can have different feeds on it — an Xbox hookup, and the secret, which I’m about to blow, is that we have two bathrooms,” said Josh Schmutz, another Lot J tailgater.

Larry Fennell has been a season ticket holder for the past 30 years and has tailgated ever since, catering the food at Lot J tailgate on Thursday.

“Lot J tailgate crew — we are out here ready for a round three win getting these pork butts ready for the game," Fennell said.

Provided Larry Fennell

Loecker’s tradition is to make 700 handmade jalapeno poppers each home game.

“It's become a thing. They've got their own name, the famous 'Lot J Poppers,' he said. "Some have even added the secret recipe is Raiders' tears. There may be some 49ers tears too, we will see. The most we did was for a playoff game — we made 1,400."

These Lot J tailgaters say they do it to share their traditions with other fans.

"In life, you always look to be something bigger than you, and this is definitely that; it’s contagious," Loecker said. "Just come and just have fun with other people."

—

