BIG PLAY DANAN | Chiefs defense gave offense chance to tie game in Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs defense didn't have much to hang their hats on in the first half against the Bills, but they made plays in the fourth quarter to give the offense a chance.

In the latest edition of Big Play Danan, Chiefs radio analyst Danan Hughes diagrams the role Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie had in giving the Chiefs offense a chance to tie the game against the Bills.

