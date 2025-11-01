Bills prepare to host Chiefs in rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game

Chiefs player to watch

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As if it could be anyone else. The two-time NFL MVP is playing like a third trophy could be in the case by the end of the season. Mahomes has eclipsed 250 yards passing each of the past five games, and he's thrown at least three touchdown passes in four of them. But perhaps most surprising has been the way he's used his legs. Mahomes is the Chiefs' second-leading rusher with 280 yards to go with four touchdowns on the ground.

Bills player to watch

Defensive end Michael Hoecht. The do-it-all defensive lineman was in on three tackles and had 1 1/2 sacks while playing 66% of Buffalo’s defensive snaps in his Bills debut last week. This is the type of impact Buffalo envisioned upon signing Hoecht in March, while aware the fifth-year player was going to miss the first six games serving an NFL suspension. Hoecht fills a hybrid role, using his diverse skills to play on the end, inside and fill in at linebacker.

Key matchup

James Cook vs. Chiefs run defense. Buffalo’s fourth-year running back is coming off a career game after racking up 216 yards and two touchdowns against Carolina. So far, the only way Cook’s been contained is by virtue of coordinator Joe Brady’s play-calling by not getting the running back involved enough. Cook ranks second in the NFL with 753 yards rushing, and Buffalo is 4-0 when he tops 100 yards, and is 5-0 in games he scores. The Chiefs have won three straight in which they’ve held each opponent to under 100 yards rushing.

Key injuries

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (knee) missed practice this week. Left guard Trey Smith practiced after missing last week's game with a back injury.

Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson, who hurt his hamstring in practice this week, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) have been ruled out. Starting linebackers Terrel Bernard (ankle), who was active but did not play last week, and Matt Milano (pectoral), who has missed four of five games, are in position to resume playing.

Series notes

There’s plenty of history between the two original AFL franchises in a series that began in 1960, when the Chiefs were based in Dallas and known as the Texans. This marks the 10th time the teams have met since 2020, with Buffalo going 4-1 in regular-season outings, and KC sweeping four playoff meetings, including two in the AFC championship game. The Chiefs hold a 5-2 edge in the postseason, including a 31-7 win in the 1966 AFL championship game in determining which team would compete in the first Super Bowl.

Stats and stuff

Both teams have top-five offenses, with the Bills third at 382.9 yards and the Chiefs fifth at 378.3.

Kansas City has won four of its past five after an 0-2 start.

The Chiefs have scored at least 28 points in each of their past five games. The only time they were held under 20 was in a 20-17 loss to the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Tight end Travis Kelce has 83 touchdowns. He needs one more to break a tie with Priest Holmes for the Chiefs' record.

Kelce has caught a pass in 182 straight games, the longest streak in Chiefs history and the longest active streak in the NFL.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has only two sacks through the first eight games.

Mahomes is tied for the NFL lead with 17 touchdown passes this season. He has 46 games with at least three touchdown passes, tied with Dan Marino for the NFL record for a player in his first nine seasons.

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has at least five catches in 11 of his past 12 games.

Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna had his first career interception last week against the Commanders.

Bills coach Sean McDermott is 5-5 overall against Chiefs coach Andy Reid, his former mentor. McDermott broke into the NFL in 1999 on Reid’s staff with the Eagles, and eventually spent 2009 and 2010 as Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator.

McDermott ranks second on the Bills coaching list with 98 wins (including playoffs), behind Hall of Famer Marv Levy (123).

Quarterback Josh Allen improved to 36-7 when not committing a turnover last weekend. He’s 45-29 when throwing an interception or losing a fumble, including 1-2 this season.

Allen has a 4-1 regular-season record against the Chiefs, and combined to go 106 of 175 for 1,261 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, and added 220 yards rushing, with three touchdowns.

Allen’s 77 rushing touchdowns, including playoffs, are tied with Cam Newton for the NFL record among quarterbacks.

Buffalo converted 7 of 12 third-down opportunities against Carolina, its best showing since going 9 of 15 in a 30-21 win over KC in November.

Buffalo is 5-1 this season when scoring on its game-opening drive, having combined for five touchdowns and a field goal.

Buffalo’s seven sacks against Carolina were the team’s most since generating nine in a 37-3 win over Washington in September 2023.

