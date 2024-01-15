Body-numbing cold sent 15 people to hospitals Saturday during the Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's sweater weather, bring a jacket weather and wear every piece of clothing you can fit in weather.

But for some Chiefs fans, even layer upon layer of clothes, jacket and coats were not enough to keep them safely warm

The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department reported Monday their crews responded to 69 calls on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium property, according to a department spokesman.

The effects of the cold sent 15 people to hospitals.

Seven of those victims suffered from hypothermia, three needed hospital treatment for frostbite and five others had various concerns, the department spokesperson said.

The official temperature at when the game began was -4 with a wind chill factor of 27 degrees below zero, according to the Chiefs game summary.

The official attendance was listed as 71,492.

