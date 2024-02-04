Buried in enemy territory | Construction worker says he stashed Chiefs Kingdom flag under Allegiant Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not all heroes wear capes; some wear hard hats and wave flags.

Then, there's the superhero who buries a flag in enemy territory, planting it deeper than the hatred for their nemesis.

Gerard DeCosta is somewhere in between.

The construction worker and lifelong Chiefs fan told me he helped build Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, all while showing his allegiance to Chiefs Kingdom.

"I got a text from my dispatch telling me they were going to send me out to the job site," DeCosta said. "I went, 'Oh my God, I've got to take advantage of this.'"

DeCosta told me he signed an agreement with his boss that he wouldn't pull any stunts — but not before this picture was taken:

Legend has it, the flag is buried in Raiders territory.

"Everyone is wondering: where is this flag at?" I asked DeCosta. "On the 50-yard line? On the west side? Where is this flag?"

But DeCosta's lips were sealed.

"Right now, I'm pleading the fifth," he replied.

We first told you about this story in 2017 when construction was underway.

As soon as the Chiefs beat the Ravens in this season's AFC Championship Game, DeCosta's phone started going off, and the legend resurfaced.

Last year, DeCosta called the Chiefs would return to the place where he buried the flag years ago.

"After the Super Bowl last year, I posted a picture of a flag that said, 'Welcome to Las Vegas,' with the Chiefs emblem, and said we're going to be playing in that stadium next year," he shared.

Due to his ties to Allegiant Stadium, I asked DeCosta if he likes the Raiders at all.

"Who does?" he asked. "Nope."

DeCosta is like a black (or red) sheep.

He grew up in Hawaii where most of his family members are Raiders fans.

They support this guy who claims he dug up the flag:

A Las Vegas news station even interviewed the Nevada labor union president who says it's not buried, he has the flag.

"I'm not saying I gave him the correct one," DeCosta said.

So, there's only one way to really find out if the flag is in enemy territory.

"I have this idea, but they'd never let it happen," he said. "Maybe come out at halftime with a pick, shovel and bucket and start looking for the flag and dig it out of the ground."

If all goes well and the Chiefs win another Super Bowl, I asked DeCosta how much of a role he thinks he played in it.

"That's all the Chiefs ... 1%," he said with a laugh.

