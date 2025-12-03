CBS: Chiefs at Cowboys on Thanksgiving most-watched NFL regular season game ever

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More people watched the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving than any other NFL regular season game in history.

CBS Sports announced Wednesday the game was watched by more than 57 million viewers. The network estimates the audience peaked from 6:45-7 p.m. CT when more than 61 million viewers tuned in.

That’s 15 million more viewers than the previous most-watched NFL game in history — the Nov. 24, 2022, game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

“The NFL. Thanksgiving. Chiefs. Cowboys. A perfect recipe for a record audience,” CBS Sports President and CEO David Berson said in a news release Wednesday. “We’re thrilled and honored this NFL showcase on CBS and Paramount+ delivered the most-watched regular-season game in NFL history.”

The Chiefs are no strangers to setting television viewership records.

On Feb. 12, 2023, Super Bowl LVII, between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, set a then-record television audience of 115.1 million viewers.

That record lasted less than a year, eclipsed by Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024, between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, which set a new record of 123.7 million viewers.

The Super Bowl LVIII record also lasted less than a year. It was bested on Feb. 9, 2025, by Super Bowl LIX, which featured the rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles. The game drew 127.7 million viewers.

The Chiefs are back in action this Sunday, Dec. 7, on Sunday Night Football, hosting the Houston Texans at 7:20 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

You can watch KSHB 41's pregame coverage starting at 5 p.m. Stick around for NBC’s "Football Night in America" at 6 p.m. and kickoff on KSHB 41/NBC at 7:20 p.m.

