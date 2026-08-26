Report: Chiefs add Giants guard in trade Tuesday, will give up 2028 7th-round draft pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs made a trade with the New York Giants Tuesday, picking up an offensive guard while New York received a 2028 7th-round draft pick, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Guard Josh Ezeudu played in 33 games and started in 10 for the Giants after being drafted from the University of North Carolina in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He missed all of the 2025 season with a calf injury.

Ezeudu, who is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 310 pounds, gives the Chiefs another big body to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

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